ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,193 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

