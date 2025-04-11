ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 363.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,657 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Riskified were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSKD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Riskified by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Riskified by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Riskified by 106.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Riskified by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

RSKD opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

