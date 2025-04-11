ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 150,436 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,436 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $411,534.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,020,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,504.97. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $191,721.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 404,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,910.40. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

