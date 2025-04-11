ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 66,500 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,716,000 after buying an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 801,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

