eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $184,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,763,400 shares in the company, valued at $366,618,548. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $259,250.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in eXp World by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

