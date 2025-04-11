Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.47 and last traded at $101.64, with a volume of 20742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,874,000 after acquiring an additional 235,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

