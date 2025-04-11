F M Investments LLC Buys 25,869 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,385 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 7.3 %

FCX stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

