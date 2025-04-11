F M Investments LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,312,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.11 and a 52 week high of $171.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

