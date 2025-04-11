F M Investments LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDDT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $303,082,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $2,419,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161,139.26. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.62.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.