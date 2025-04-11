F M Investments LLC Invests $2.75 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,791,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 316,207 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.71. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

