F M Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,100,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 373,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.85 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.