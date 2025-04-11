F M Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 74,017 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.