F M Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 3,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Atkore by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Atkore Trading Down 4.7 %

Atkore stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $185.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Atkore’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

