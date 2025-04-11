F M Investments LLC Sells 5,469 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

