Family Office Research LLC Buys New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

