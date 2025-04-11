Family Office Research LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Family Office Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,663,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

