Family Office Research LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

