Family Office Research LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

