Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 112,780 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 423.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

