Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

