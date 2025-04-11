Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

