Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $34.88 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

