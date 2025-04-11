Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,951 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.0 %

MOS stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

