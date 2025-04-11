Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,866 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $649.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $255.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.01.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

