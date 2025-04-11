Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,233 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NVS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

