Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $2,094,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

