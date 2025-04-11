Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.84. 97,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after purchasing an additional 446,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

