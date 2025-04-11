Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 73,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,665. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.