FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 187,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

