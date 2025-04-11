FIL Ltd Buys New Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

