FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 927,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 216,863 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.45 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.