FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.