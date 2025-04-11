FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $4,494.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,717.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,763.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

