FIL Ltd Has $25.64 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,465 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 244,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

