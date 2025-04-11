FIL Ltd Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $26,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,681,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $621,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $436,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $239,306,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.