FIL Ltd Has $33.92 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $33,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IDEX by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $166.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

