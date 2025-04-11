FIL Ltd Has $40.21 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $40,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,562,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 253,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

