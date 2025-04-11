FIL Ltd Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $41,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after buying an additional 953,528 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 253,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $12,852,000. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $10,153,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

