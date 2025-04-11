FIL Ltd Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

