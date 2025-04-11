FIL Ltd Sells 1,187,376 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,187,376 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

