Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires A$69,972.76 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan acquired 97,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,972.76 ($43,461.34).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,300.00 ($46,149.07).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

