Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Purchases £342 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £342 ($443.93).

Fintel stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fintel Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.60. The firm has a market cap of £241.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.73%.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

