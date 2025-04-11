First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.30. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.76%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.