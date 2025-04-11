First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

