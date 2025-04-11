First Foundation Advisors Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

