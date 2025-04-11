First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

