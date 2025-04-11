First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

