First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.50. 6,068,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,443,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

