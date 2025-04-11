First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) rose 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 300,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 895,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities raised First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.