First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 207497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

